200+ nominations for the 2022 Asiavision Awards

More than 200 nominations have been received for the 2022 Asiavision Awards.

The award winners will be announced at a gala dinner in New Delhi on October 4 – immediately after the Global News Forum.

There are two new categories this year: Outstanding Reporting from a Small Newsroom and Outstanding Sports Reporting.

The other categories are:

Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News

Outstanding Coverage of a News Event

Outstanding Visuals for a News Story

Outstanding Reporting for a News Story

Outstanding Reporting on Climate Change and Adaptation

Coverage of the Year

The 217 nominations were selected by members and the Asiavision team from the 17,163 news items available on Asiavision between June 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022.