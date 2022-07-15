FBC Fiji signs MOU with Fiji-Australia Business Council

(Photo: FBC News)

The Fiji-Australia Business Council signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Fijian Broadcasting Corporation on 15 July as their official media partner for their upcoming event.

The council will hold the 2022 Fiji Australia Business Forum at a resort in Fiji from 1 to 3 September, FBC News reports.

Council Chair Saud Minam said over $1 billion worth of trade occurs between Australia and Fiji, which shows business confidence in Fiji’s economy.

“Bringing this sort of event back to Fiji also shows the confidence which we have within our own environment in terms of providing safety and security to our visitors.”

FBC CEO Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said the aim of the business forum was to generate more investment opportunities.

“We get past the period of the pandemic, we are very pleased to be partnering with any association, any organisation, that is going to help build Fiji.”

The council has been operational for 35 years and has over 100 members.