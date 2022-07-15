Mediacorp expands collaboration with Nanyang Polytechnic

Mediacorp Singapore has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP), paving the way for the potential establishment of a new centre for excellence to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The latest deal, signed on 8 July, expands on a 2019 MOU to broaden the scope of collaboration to develop initiatives aiming to nurture the “growth of the creative economy and talent in Singapore”.

The partnership previously centred on providing students from Nanyang Polytechnic’s School of Design and Media with opportunities to work on digital arts and current affairs-related projects designed by Mediacorp.

The MOU formalises the intent of Mediacorp and NYP to establish a centre of excellence for SMEs, they said in a press release. It takes immediate effect and will be in place for three years.

“The Centre aims to provide training to SMEs and support them in planning, creating and driving omnichannel marketing campaigns by engaging NYP students and tapping on the creative talents and expertise of Mediacorp,” they said.

Additionally, more NYP students can “look forward to an extensive range of programmes to prepare them for prospective careers in the media industry” under the new agreement.

These include opportunities to work on a variety of industry projects and internships with Mediacorp, as well as sharing sessions and career planning.

Industry projects will “reinforce what the students learn in the classroom, help them acquire industry-relevant skills, and allow them to be mentored by seasoned media practitioners from Mediacorp”, they said.

Mediacorp CEO Tham Loke Kheng said the company was “pleased to further build on the solid foundations of our relationship with Nanyang Polytechnic”.

“Through this renewed agreement, we affirm our commitment to leverage our strengths in content creation and production to groom the next generation of media professionals and ready them for exciting and fulfilling careers in this industry,” she said.