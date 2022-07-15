New host joins Money Matters on TV3 Malaysia

TV3 Malaysia’s business and financial talk show, Money Matters, has returned after a break with a new host.

TV Presenter Anita Woo, anchor of the English news bulletin Nightline, has joined current hosts Azaria Tagaya, Zahir Kelvin Ong Abdullah and Muhammed Ahmad Hamdan to discuss business and economic issues on the show.

Money Matters is broadcast every Saturday at 5pm and ventures into the world of economic and business trends together with invited experts.

Josephine Dass continues as executive producer and editor of the show, with Muhammad Farhan Zainal and Mimi Azeera as producers.

The programme is produced by Media Prima News and Current Affairs Department.

The new episodes cover insights from industry and corporate chiefs on topics including business opportunities, limitations and challenges, as Malaysia transitions into the endemic phase of Covid-19.

Full episodes of the programme are available on www.tonton.com.my and updates are on its official account on Twitter @MoneyMattersTV3.