Sonata No26 by Colleen Lee

Colleen Lee achieved international recognition after winning 6th Prize at the 15th International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition. She has performed extensively around the world in solo recitals, and with Orchestras. She is a member of the RTHK Chamber Soloists and collaborated with the Shanghai Quartet.

Photo: rthk.hk/radio/radio4/programme/beethoven32