Vietnam’s VOV launches photo contest on ocean plastic pollution

Vietnam’s national radio broadcaster, Voice of Vietnam (VOV), is inviting citizens of ASEAN countries to take part in a photo contest to highlight the fight against ocean plastic pollution in the region.

The theme of the contest is ‘White pollution and its hazards to marine ecosystems’. The contest is now open, with entries closing on 30 September 2022.

The first prize is US$1,000, second prize $500 and third prize $300, with consolation prizes of $100.

Entries can be colour or black and white and must be original works taken since 2021.

Photos must reflect the theme of the contest, including showing ocean plastic pollution and its hazards, overloaded pollution, improper waste disposal and solutions for waste disposal applied in ASEAN countries.

VOV says the purpose is to raise awareness of reducing ocean plastic pollution and developing plastic waste management among ASEAN communities and to stimulate behaviour change among individuals, government authorities and enterprises on reducing plastic waste.

See here for the contest rules and more information.