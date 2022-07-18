China’s CMG unveils Qatar World Cup coverage plans

China Media Group (CMG) has announced that it will provide integrated media coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December.

CMG, which includes China Central Television, has the linear and digital rights to the 2022 World Cup. All 64 matches will air on CCTV’s new channels, in addition to extensive coverage on CMG’s new media mobile platforms and radio.

A 160-strong reporting team will bring sports fans extensive coverage from Qatar. With a variety of advanced technologies, including 5G and artificial intelligence, CCTV will offer 4K/8K broadcasts of the tournament.

A total of 32 nations will take part in the World Cup, competing initially in eight groups of four, with the top two sides from each group advancing to the knockout rounds.

They include Qatar, who as hosts are taking part in the finals for the first time, and the defending champions, France.

The matches will take place in eight stadiums in Qatar.