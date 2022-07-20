Australian metro commercial radio ad revenue rises

Ad revenue for Australian metropolitan commercial radio stations increased 8.8 percent in the June 2022 quarter compared to the same quarter in 2021, latest figures show.

The industry body Commercial Radio Australia said revenue totalled A$190.855 million (almost US$$130 million), up from A$175.431 million recorded a year earlier. The data was compiled by Milton Data.

The quarter results continued the steady rebound in ad revenue over the last financial year, which saw a 9.3 percent increase for the 12 months ending June 2022 compared to the same period one year earlier.

Melbourne’s revenue was up 12.5 percent, Perth revenues grew by 9.9 percent, Sydney was up 8.2 percent, Brisbane was up 4.3 percent and Adelaide was 3.4 percent higher.

CRA Chief Executive Officer Ford Ennals said the consistent growth in revenues reflected consumer habits returning to pre-pandemic days resulting in renewed advertiser confidence.

“Government spend and party political advertising for the election was a contributor to ad revenue growth in April and May but pleasingly we saw radio ad revenue growth maintained in June post-election after the dust had settled,” he said.