New AVN promo video goes live

The latest Asiavision promotional video has been launched.

It features some of the best vision from our members and highlights the news values of our content in key genres.

Produced and edited by Asiavision coordinator Nhisha Parmanadan, the 1:45 video also demonstrates the improved production values of Asiavision stories and their audience impact.

More than 51 percent of stories on Asiavision from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022 were same-day stories.

Many members also upload multiple updates of breaking stories, as demonstrated by NHK’s recent coverage of the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, when the NHK co-ordinators shared eight updates during the course of the day and five more the day after.

All members continue to share stories of national pride and culture, promoting improved understanding across Asia and the Pacific of each country’s unique cultural heritage and values.