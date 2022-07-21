Pakistan Radio infrastructure needs upgrading, says DG

The Director General of Radio Pakistan, Sohail Ali Khan, has said the broadcaster is a national asset and its infrastructure needs to be upgraded.

Speaking during a visit to various departments of Radio Pakistan in Islamabad on 20 July, he said the infrastructure including the studios needed upgrading to keep pace with fast changing developments in the field of information.

The Director General visited the studios, Newsroom, Social Media Section, News and Current Affairs Channel and FM-101.

He said the studies should be equipped with the latest technology and that the transmission infrastructure should also be modernised.

Mr Sohail Ali Khan commended the professionalism and dedication of the staff and noted the huge following of the broadcaster’s social media platforms.