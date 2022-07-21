Sony launches lightweight microphone for vlogging

Sony has launched a small, lightweight microphone which it describes as perfect for vlogging.

It says the ECM-G1 shotgun microphone enhances the standard of video recording through high-quality sound collection. With ambient sound suppression and clear frontal sound collection, users can enjoy excellent sound quality when capturing content.

The ECM-G1 is ultra light, weighing just 34 g, and compact (W x H x D: 28.0 mm x 50.8 mm x 48.5 mm) so can be used anywhere, anytime.

“The ECM-G1 is the perfect microphone for vlogging as it captures clear voices, includes a wind screen to reduce wind noise when shooting outdoors and has an optimised structure to suppress frequency vibration noise with anti-vibration dampers,” Sony says.

When connected to a Sony camera equipped with the Multi Interface (MI) shoe, the cable-less design even eliminates cable-transmitted vibration noise.

The new ECM-G1 will be available in September 2022 at a variety of Sony’s authorised dealers. See here for detailed product information, and here for a product video.