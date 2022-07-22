CMG to air major documentary series on Chinese civilization

China Media Group (CMG) has launched a large-scale documentary series dedicated to tracing the origin and evolution of Chinese civilization.

The launch took place in Beijing on 19 July. The multi-series documentary will air on CCTV-1 from August 2022.

A multi-series documentary, the project is based on the personal experiences of cultural and museum workers and combines the use of new technologies, such as XR+, free-viewpoint video, digital modeling and large-scale 3D scanning.

It highlights the research findings of the Chinese Civilization Exploration Project and other archaeological findings to recreate historical scenes.

Speaking at the launch, the President of CMG, Shen Haixiong (pictured), said the broadcaster had been pouring efforts into promoting programmes that inherited classical Chinese culture.

The aim was not only to protect cultural heritage but make it “more alive”, he said.

CMG would continue to present traditional Chinese cultural programmes and never stop tracing and eulogising civilization, Mr Shen said.

Li Qun, Vice Minister of Culture and Tourism and Director of the National Cultural Heritage Administration, said the documentary was a specific initiative to promote China’s efforts in the archaeological research of cultural relics.