Newstalk ZB the big winner at NZ Radio Awards

Newstalk ZB has taken top honours at the 2022 NZ Radio Awards, winning Station of the Year for a second consecutive year.

Many of the network’s top talent snared the night’s biggest individual prizes, the New Zealand Herald reports.

ZB Breakfast host Mike Hosking won the Sir Paul Holmes Broadcaster of the Year Award for the third time in his career. Heather du Plessis-Allan was awarded Best Breakfast/Drive Presenter and Marcus Lush won Best Non-Breakfast or Drive Presenter.

Newstalk ZB is a nationwide New Zealand talk radio network operated by NZME, a newspaper, radio and digital media company.

The awards were announced online on 21 July after the pandemic caused the organising committee to move to a virtual presentation.

See the full list of winners and finalists here.