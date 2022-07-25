Australia’s CRA appoints John Musgrove Head of Research

The Head of Insights and Research at Australian media company Southern Cross Austereo, John Musgrove, has been appointed to a new role as Head of Research for industry body Commercial Radio Australia.

Announcing the appointment, CRA CEO Ford Ennals said Mr Musgrove would oversee the development and delivery of industry wide radio and audio research and monitoring programs.

“Listener research and insights are at the heart of the commercial radio and audio business and it’s a brilliant coup to have attracted someone with John’s stature and experience to the role.

“John is hugely well respected and liked across the radio industry for his breadth of research experience and knowledge and I know that this appointment will be welcomed by the research and sales team of all the radio groups,” Mr Ennals said.

Mr Musgrove will start in the role on 8 August and will report directly to the CEO. He will continue to provide some consulting services for SCA.

Mr Musgrove has headed up research at SCA for 18 years and before that had a successful career in research at Nielsen Media and in radio sales and general management at local station groups in Brisbane and Adelaide.