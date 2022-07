Sonata No27 by Kinwai Shum

Kinwai Shum is a major prize winner in the Schubert International Piano Competition in Dortmund, and the Hilton Head International Piano Competition. He has performed extensively in recitals and also concertos with the Dortmund Philharmonic, the Hong Kong Symphonia, and the Hong Kong Pro Arte Orchestra.

Photo: rthk.hk/radio/radio4/programme/beethoven32