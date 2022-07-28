Sri Lanka investigates attack on journalists

MTV Channel Private Limited has given evidence to Sri Lanka’s Human Rights Commission about an attack on its journalists on July 9, 2022.

A television news crew from News 1st was attacked while providing live coverage of a protest outside the private residence of then-Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

News 1st says security forces were responsible for the injuries suffered by crew members and the incident was an attack on media freedom.

The injured journalists were taken to Colombo National Hospital for treatment.

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka has invited the journalists to give evidence.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m2qUyX2YkNk