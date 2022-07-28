All 13 teams confirmed for ABU Robocon 2022 final

All 13 teams have been confirmed for the final of the ABU’s student robot contest, ABU Robocon 2022, after winning their national or regional contests.

The final will take place on 21 August, hosted by Doordarshan in New Delhi. The teams will take part online through Zoom.

Country/Region Broadcaster Representative team 1 Cambodia TVK Cambodia Academy of Digital Technology 2 China SDRT University of Electronic Science and Technology of China 3 Egypt ERTU Alexandria University 4 Fiji Fiji TV University of the South Pacific 5 Hong Kong RTHK The Chinese University of Hong Kong 6 India DDI Institute of Technology, Nirma University 7 India DDI Government College of Engineering and Research, Avasari Khurd, Pune 8 Indonesia TVRI Institut Teknologi Sepuluh Nopember 9 Japan NHK Toyohashi University of Technology 10 Malaysia RTM Universiti Teknologi Malaysia 11 Mongolia MNB Mongolian University of Science and Technology 12 Nepal NTV Tribhuvan University, IOE 13 Thailand MCOT Nakhonnayok Technical College

DDI is planning to live broadcast the contest on their sports channel and live stream on YouTube so that all Robocon fans around the world can enjoy the exciting ABU Robocon 2022.