All 13 teams confirmed for ABU Robocon 2022 final
All 13 teams have been confirmed for the final of the ABU’s student robot contest, ABU Robocon 2022, after winning their national or regional contests.
The final will take place on 21 August, hosted by Doordarshan in New Delhi. The teams will take part online through Zoom.
|Country/Region
|Broadcaster
|Representative team
|1
|Cambodia
|TVK
|Cambodia Academy of Digital Technology
|2
|China
|SDRT
|University of Electronic Science and Technology of China
|3
|Egypt
|ERTU
|Alexandria University
|4
|Fiji
|Fiji TV
|University of the South Pacific
|5
|Hong Kong
|RTHK
|The Chinese University of Hong Kong
|6
|India
|DDI
|Institute of Technology, Nirma University
|7
|India
|DDI
|Government College of Engineering and Research, Avasari Khurd, Pune
|8
|Indonesia
|TVRI
|Institut Teknologi Sepuluh Nopember
|9
|Japan
|NHK
|Toyohashi University of Technology
|10
|Malaysia
|RTM
|Universiti Teknologi Malaysia
|11
|Mongolia
|MNB
|Mongolian University of Science and Technology
|12
|Nepal
|NTV
|Tribhuvan University, IOE
|13
|Thailand
|MCOT
|Nakhonnayok Technical College
DDI is planning to live broadcast the contest on their sports channel and live stream on YouTube so that all Robocon fans around the world can enjoy the exciting ABU Robocon 2022.