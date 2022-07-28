Colombo police ‘plan to arrest’ those who stormed SLRC

Police in Colombo have said they intend to arrest anti-government protesters who stormed Sri Lanka’s national television broadcaster, SLRC, on 13 July.

Police informed the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court that investigations had been initiated to arrest the suspects and that two had been identified, the Daily News reports.

SLRC confirmed on 13 July that protesters had entered its premises to demand that it run only entertainment and anti-government protests. After two forcibly appeared briefly on a live programme, SLRC temporarily suspended transmission.

Police said they had been studying CCTV footage to identify the suspects and had taken several statements from SLRC staff. They said that apart from demanding to go on air, the protesters had threatened and intimidated the broadcaster’s journalists.

A senior police officer said that if the currently identified suspects tried to leave the country, necessary measures would be taken to obtain travel bans against them.