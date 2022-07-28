GNF workshop to boost your competitive advantage  

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has confirmed it will present a workshop on its highly acclaimed Journalism Trust Initiative (JTI) as part of the 2022 Global News Forum. The workshop will be held on October 5, at the Taj Palace hotel in New Delhi.

RSF describes JTI as a market-driven solution to promote the credibility of quality journalism – and to turn it into a tangible, competitive advantage.

RSF says it provides a professional standard, by which you can distinguish your content from the hotchpotch of commercial messages, propaganda and pseudo-journalism that is flooding our information space.

The workshop is designed for editors-in-chief, managing editors, directors, editors and journalists.

Olaf Steenfadt, the director of the Journalism Trust Initiative, will lead the workshop.