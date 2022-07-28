UK confirmed as host of 2023 Eurovision Song Contest

It has been confirmed that the UK will host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of this year’s winning broadcaster, Ukraine’s UA:PBC.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and the BBC confirmed the news after the EBU decided Ukraine could not be considered a safe destination.

The EBU invited the BBC, as runner up, to act as host broadcaster – a first for the UK since 1998.

Ukraine will automatically qualify for the Grand Final along with the ‘Big 5’ that financially contribute the most towards the contest: France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK.

“We’re exceptionally grateful that the BBC has accepted to stage the Eurovision Song Contest in the UK in 2023,” said Executive Supervisor, Martin Österdahl.

“The BBC has taken on hosting duties for other winning countries on four previous occasions. Continuing in this tradition of solidarity, we know that next year’s contest will showcase the creativity and skill of one of Europe’s most experienced public broadcasters whilst ensuring this year’s winners, Ukraine, are celebrated and represented throughout the event.”