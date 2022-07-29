CMG launches China-Africa Youth Video Contest

The China Media Group (CMG) has launched a China-Africa Youth Video Contest with the theme ‘Great to Meet You’.

Through the original works of young African and Chinese video producers, the contest hopes to “meet” the beautiful faces, places and stories that make up the China-Africa relationship, while showcasing cross-cultural friendship.

Launched on 25 July, the contest aims to build a platform for Chinese and African youth to exchange and learn from each other with short video creations, to showcase the vigor and vitality of young people in both places, and to promote the sustainable development of the China-Africa friendship.

In its engagement with the African media landscape, CMG has always made use of new technologies, new applications and high-quality content to appeal to the continent’s younger generation.

Participants must submit entries before 25 August. The winning videos will be shown on CMG’s main outlets and other mainstream media platforms in Africa.

The contest is a collaboration between CMG Africa and the College of Media and International Culture at Zhejiang University.

See here for more information.