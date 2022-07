Light folk songs by Nicoleta Vasile

Radio Romania shared five songs by Nicoleta Vasile & Romanian Radio Folk Orchestra, conductor Adrian Grigoraș.

Song list:

1. Between Rau and Barbulet

2. Life is a Game of Chance

3. Cuckoo from the Meadow

4. Old Village

5. The Wind Blows the Clouds Away

Romanian Radio Folk Orchestra (Photo: ROR)