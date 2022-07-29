Stan Grant appointed host of ABC’s Q+A

ABC Australia has announced that Stan Grant, one of its most accomplished journalists and presenters, will be taking over as the full-time host of the weekly flagship discussion programme Q+A.

Grant begins solo hosting duties with a special edition of Q+A from this year’s Garma Festival in north-east Arnhem Land – Australia’s largest Indigenous cultural gathering – which will air on ABC TV on 1 August.

“Garma is a talking place where the nation asks itself hard questions about who we are. It is an honour to take the helm of Q+A from there,” Grant said.

“Hosting Q+A is a huge responsibility. I feel the weight of the audience’s trust in me and the programme. I will approach my role with integrity, decency and humility.”

Grant has for the past year shared the anchor’s chair on rotation with ABC Radio Melbourne Mornings presenter Virginia Trioli and Insiders host David Speers.

ABC Director News, Justin Stevens, said Grant was a natural fit for the position of sole host.

“As well as being a hugely experienced journalist and presenter, Stan Grant plays a respected role in Australia’s key national conversations. Leading Q+A is a role that suits the breadth of his knowledge and talents,” he said.

Grant will also continue to present China Tonight and write his weekly column for ABC News Digital, as well as being involved in other ABC News projects.