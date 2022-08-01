DD Sports brings Commonwealth Games to India

(Photo: Prasar Bharati)

India’s public TV broadcaster, Doordarshan, is bringing live coverage of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games to the country on its DD Sports channel.

The broadcast begins at 12 noon local time each day and continues until the day’s events finish.

The DD Sports daily broadcast – shown on DD Free Dish, the broadcaster’s free-to-air satellite service – also includes a half-hour pre-show with sports experts and journalists discussing the day’s scheduled events.

The channel’s coverage began with the opening ceremony on 28 July and the live coverage will continue until the games end on 8 August.

The main focus of the coverage are the 16 sports categories in which India’s 215 competitors are taking part.

Apart from the live broadcast on DD Sports channel, All India Radio and the Twitter handles of DD Sports (@ddsportschannel) and All India Radio Sports (@akashvanisports) are giving regular updates. Seventy-two nations are participating in the games.