Mediacorp National Day concert returns to Gardens by the Bay

(Photo: Mediacorp)

Singapore’s Mediacorp will be returning to Gardens by the Bay after two years to celebrate National Day with a star-studded line-up of artistes on 6 August.

The Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp National Day Concert is returning to the Supertree Grove for its fourth edition and promises a whole host of fun and songs, CNA reports.

In addition to live music from a range of local musicians, audiences can look forward to comedy segments with actors stepping back into some of their well-loved characters.

Fans of the 2005 National Day song Reach Out for the Skies can look forward to a live rendition of the song by Taufik Batisah and Rui En (both pictured). Batisah will also be performing the 2022 National Day song Stronger Together and his catchy single Awak Kat Mane. Local rapper Yung Raja and singer Shabir will also be there to spice things up, among many others.

Free tickets to the live performance, which were made available on 25 July, were snapped up almost immediately. But members of the public can watch the livestream of the concert at Supertree Grove.

“We are thrilled to be partnering Gardens by the Bay for the fourth time in a joint concert to commemorate Singapore’s 57th birthday,” said Mediacorp CEO Tham Loke Kheng.

“This is our gift to our nation and a celebratory affirmation of the resilience and achievements of our communities. We hope concertgoers and audiences viewing the special on Mediacorp platforms will enjoy the dazzling display of talent from our homegrown artistes.”

The concert will also air on meWATCH, Mediacorp Channel 5 and Mediacorp Entertainment’s YouTube channel on 13 August from 8pm to 9pm.