Vietnam’s National Radio Festival opens in Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam’s 15th National Radio Festival has opened in Ho Chi Minh City with a live broadcast competition.

More than 200 entries from 86 radio stations nationwide are competing for awards at the festival on 4-6 August.

The event is organised by Vietnam’s national radio broadcaster, VOV, and its partners. It will honour producers, directors, reporters, broadcasters, hosts and technical crews.

The Military Radio and Television Centre kicked off the live radio competition with a programme named ‘Beware of the trick of impersonating Uncle Ho’s army’.

VOV Deputy Director General Tran Minh Hung said the live broadcast category received a record 31 entries this year. It is being livestreamed on social media platforms.

Other categories include reportage, editorials, talk shows, radio stories and audio plays.

Themed ‘Flexible Transformation – Beyond Adaption’, the festival will include exhibitions and seminars where Vietnamese broadcasters can share their expertise and experience.

The organisers will host three seminars discussing the development and challenges of radio in digital transformation, and how radio competes with streaming entertaining services.