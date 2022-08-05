KBS, MBC partner with Sinclair to develop NextGen TV

Sinclair Broadcast Group of the US has entered into agreements with two top Korean broadcasters, KBS and MBC, to collaborate on the development and implementation of NextGen Broadcast (ATSC 3.0) business models and technology in both Korea and the US.

The collaboration includes the development of NextGen Broadcast television technology and Data Distribution as a Service (DDaaS) business opportunities using the ATSC 3.0 broadcast standard, the companies said.

As part of their work on NextGen TV, Hyundai Mobis and KBS demonstrated NextGen delivery of video and data services to a test vehicle deployed around Seoul, delivering targeted content using the NextGen standard.

In a test demonstrating the sophisticated capabilities of ATSC 3.0, MBC provided an enhanced GPS signal that corrected the GPS signal from 3 metres to 3 centimetres.

Both technical demonstrations were powered by CAST.ERA, the joint venture between Sinclair and SK Telecom.

The President of KBS, Kim Eui-chul, said: “As Korea’s leading public media organization, KBS is interested in revitalising the ATSC 3.0 receiver market including vehicles and mobile devices, developing disaster broadcasting technologies, and discovering various innovative service models that combine terrestrial broadcasting and 5G communication technologies.”

The president of MBC, Park Sung-Jae, said: “I hope that the ATSC 3.0 Enhanced GPS technology, which has succeeded in commercialisation in Korea, will be expanded to the US self-driving mobility market in cooperation with the three companies.”