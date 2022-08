Pascale Sakr – a famous Lebanese singer

Pascale Sakr started singing at a very young age. Her repertoire includes many languages including Lebanese Arabic, French, and English. She has also been active in theater and performed a leading character in many musicals and plays.

Song list:

1. Ardak L Karameh

2. Biddallak Sayfi

3. Hobbo Saken Albi

4. Inta Habibi

5. Ouyouni Il Asaliye

6. Raasni Hayk

7. Shouhour Gharib

8. Tishkili A Min

Photo: Radio Liban