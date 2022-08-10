Commercial Radio Australia unveils new strategic direction

Commercial Radio Australia, the body representing the country’s commercial radio broadcasters, has announced a renewed strategic direction.

It will put greater emphasis on the booming digital radio market along with supporting its members to grow commercial radio advertising revenue.

CRA Chief Executive Officer Ford Ennals announced the move on 10 August.

“We are experiencing strong growth in digital audio so it’s timely for CRA to have a stronger focus on identifying new commercial revenue opportunities across the broader audio markets for our members,” he said.

Mr Ennals said CRA had changed its name from Commercial Radio Australia to Commercial Radio & Audio but would continue to use the abbreviation CRA.

In its consumer and industry communications and messaging, CRA has introduced a new strapline ‘Audio Unlimited’, along with the refreshed brand using contemporary and vibrant colours.

As part of the strategy, CRA has a new website which was launched at a CRA Board meeting in Sydney on 10 August attended by Federal Communications Minister Michelle Rowland.

