Vietnam’s National Radio Festival sets records

(Photo: VOV)

Vietnam’s 15th National Radio Festival in Ho Chi Minh City, which ended on 6 August, set records for the number of participants, competition entries and awards, the public broadcaster Voice of Vietnam (VOV) reported.

More than 800 participants from 86 national and local radio stations around the country took part in the five-day festival. The event included a live broadcast competition that attracted more than 500 entries. VOV was one of the main organisers.

At the closing ceremony, VOV President Do Tien Sy said the entries were of outstanding quality in both content and format, covering all aspects of life.

VOV Vice President Pham Manh Hung described the festival as a comprehensive success, demonstrating the position and important role of radio in reflecting public opinion.

“Live radio broadcasts are now different. We also broadcast on digital platforms and reach wider audience using smart devices,” he said.

“The broader goal is to create widespread public interest in the radio industry and especially the interest of leaders of localities and ministries, so that they will better understand us, better understand the role and mission of radio.

“We help people appreciate the role of radio in daily life, in national socio-economic development and in national construction and defence.”