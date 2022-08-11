360info confirmed for Global News Forum

A global service that provides verified information to newsrooms free of charge will make a presentation at the Global News Forum (GNF) in Delhi on how to use facts to displace disinformation.

360info is an Australian initiative based at Monash University in Melbourne but it has editors and media partners across Asia and the Pacific and works with academics around the world. It says it provides facts and evidence, not opinion nor advocacy.

360info’s South Asia editor Bharat Bhusan is a speaker at the GNF and will join the discussion on how newsrooms can prepare for crisis coverage.

He says 360info provides reports, data graphics and explainer videos for use by media outlets. “The commissioning, editing and packaging are done by experienced journalists but the writers are all academics.”

360info has editors in Delhi, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Osaka and Melbourne and has plans to expand.