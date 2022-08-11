Deutsche Welle launches new Russian-language podcast

Germany’s public international broadcaster Deutsche Welle has launched a new Russian-language podcast, ‘The DW Novosti Show’.

Launched on DW Russian on 8 August, it is hosted by high profile radio producers Tatiana Felgenhauer and Alexandr Plyushchev.

Both joined DW from Ekho Moskvy radio station, whose closure in March 2022 by the Russian authorities forced them to relocate to Lithuania.

The podcast will be recorded Mondays to Fridays at 15:00 CEST in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius.

The first 30 minutes of the one-hour podcast will be broadcast at 21:00 Moscow time on the MW frequency 1386 kHz, which can be picked up in the western part of Russia, including the capital Moscow.

The podcast will be available on all major platforms, including iTunes, Spotify and Deezer. In addition, the video recording will be available on the high-performing YouTube channel DW Russian.

The format will receive editorial direction from Bonn and Berlin. DW’s Riga bureau in Latvia will also be involved in the podcast production.