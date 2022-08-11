New head for Hong Kong public broadcaster RTHK

(Photo: Information Services Department)

The government of Hong Kong-China has appointed Eddie Cheung as the new head for public broadcaster RTHK.

Mr Cheung, who is Special Representative for Hong Kong Economic and Trade Affairs to the European Union, will take up the post of Director of Broadcasting in early October.

The Secretary for the Civil Service, Ingrid Yeung, said “Mr Cheung is a seasoned Administrative Officer with proven leadership and management skills. I have every confidence that he will continue to serve the community with professionalism in his new capacity.”

Mr Cheung joined the Administrative Service in October 1993. He was Deputy Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury (Financial Services) from January 2013 to August 2019 and has held his current post since August 2019.

The former broadcast chief, Patrick Li, left in July to become the new Permanent Secretary for Security, with Deputy Director of Broadcasting, Raymond Sy, acting in his stead in the interim.