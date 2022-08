Bassima – a Studio El Fan winner

Bassima is a Lebanese singer known for her unique elegant style, her sweet and gentle voice. In her musical career of almost ten years, Bassima has released six studio albums cooperating with the most important names in the Arabic music industry.

Song list:

1. 3Yono

2. Dawabni Dob

3. Hayda El Garam

4. Helm Toyor

5. Mo 3adi

6. Sho 3a Baly

7. Sho Raga3ak

8. Washwashni

Photo: Radio Liban