Fiji’s FBC leads the way in life insurance for staff
The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) says it has become the first media organisation in Fiji to offer life insurance cover to its staff members.
FBC Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said the insurance cover was worth FJ$30,000 (US$13,750) per staff member.
“Working in an organisation is not just about having a salary, it’s about having a salary, nice or conducive environment to work in, good atmosphere and good benefits for staff members,” he said.
“Because at the end of the day, it’s a win-win situation – if we look after the staff, they will look after the company in return.”
Mr Sayed-Khaiyum described it as a milestone achievement for FBC, especially after the challenges presented by the pandemic.
He said FBC was also looking into providing medical insurance cover for all part-time staff for the first time.