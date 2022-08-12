Pakistan broadcasters set to mark independence anniversary

Pakistan’s public broadcasters, Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television, will mark the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence on 14 August by highlighting the contributions of those who fought for freedom.

Among other programmes, they will focus on the activities of the Pakistan Movement, a political movement in the first half of the 20th century that campaigned for the creation of Pakistan from Muslim-majority areas of British India.

Pakistan Radio was established on 14 August 1947, the day the country became independent. Although some local radio stations predated independence, there was no radio station in the then capital, Karachi, on independence day.

A major expansion programme saw new stations open in Karachi and Rawalpindi in 1948, Hyderabad in 1951 and Quetta in 1956.