Piano Sonata No.30 by Hin-yat Tsang

Hin-yat Tsang is the winner of the Piano-Campus Award (Paris) and the Gold Prize at the Asian Chopin Competition (Tokyo). He is also top prize winners at the Maria Canals (Barcelona), James Mottram (Manchester), Manhattan (New York) and Gina Bachauer Young Artists (Salt Lake City) International Competitions.

Photo: rthk.hk/radio/radio4/programme/beethoven32