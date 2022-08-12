Qatar TV launches initiative for aspiring media professionals

(Photo: Gulf Times)

More than 400 people aspiring to work in television have attended a gathering organised by Qatar TV in Doha, the Gulf Times reports.

Qatar TV is part of the Qatar Media Corporation (QMC), whose CEO, Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Thani al-Thani, opened the event, held under the slogan ‘Media Renewed’.

He described the gathering as the inauguration of a new phase of training citizens to be TV professionals.

“This is an opportunity for everyone to shine in all areas of television, from sound, image and all content, because it is time for us to tell our story by ourselves.”

He said QMC wanted to raise the standard of work to the highest level, to have meaningful content and to reach everyone.

Al-Arab newspaper said the project would create a renewed media generation. It noted that with Qatar on the verge of hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November-December, the media needed to add new talent to their ranks.

The newspaper emphasised QMC’s keenness to enhance its content with innovative and more interactive ideas.