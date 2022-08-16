Indonesia confirms analogue TV switch-off in November

(Photo: Indonesiabaik.id)

The Indonesian government has confirmed it will stick to its plan to cease analogue television broadcasts entirely by 2 November.

The Communication and Information Technology Ministry was responding to a Supreme Court order revoking a part of the broadcasting regulations, the Jakarta Globe reports.

The court ordered the annulment of an article stating that all broadcasters “shall lease multiplexing slots from multiplexing providers”.

Lombok TV, a small broadcaster in West Nusa Tenggara, had asked the court to overturn the article.

The ministry said the court ruling did not prevent the government’s push for digitalisation and that the 2 November date for the analogue switch-off would remain.

A number of media groups have urged the government to delay the migration, saying millions of poor families cannot afford digital TV sets and still rely on their old TVs.