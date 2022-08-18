Indian PM attends special screening of new TV series

(Photo: Prasar Bharati)

India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has attended a special screening of a mega-series from public broadcaster Doordarshan that celebrates the country’s freedom fighters over hundreds of years.

The screening of the series, Swaraj: Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha, for Mr Modi and his ministers took place at the Parliament Library building in New Delhi on 17 August.

Swaraj (which generally means ‘self-rule’) is a 75-episode serial presenting the history of India’s freedom struggle and lesser-known tales about Indian history.

The Hindi-language serial was launched to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s independence from British rule on 15 August. It is being shown in every Sunday from 9pm to 10pm on Doordarshan National.

From 20 August it will also be shown on Doordarshan’s regional channels in nine regional languages, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Oriya, Bengali and Assamese, along with English.