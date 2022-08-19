Australia’s SBS launches Colours of Cricket podcast

(Photo: SBS)

Australian public broadcaster SBS has released the first episode of its new podcast Colours of Cricket.

The English language audio series offers a South Asian perspective on cricket in Australia, sharing how a love of cricket has brought communities together and could play an important role in breaking down racial and social barriers.

Over eight episodes, hosts Preeti Jabbal and Kulasegaram Sanchayan look at how players from the subcontinent are keeping cricket alive at the grassroots level and how despite under-representation at the elite level, they are emerging as the future of the game.

Launching Colours of Cricket at SBS’s Melbourne studios, cricket legend and former Indian captain Kapil Dev said the sport offered a sense of belonging in Australia, especially to South Asian migrants.

The series is a collaboration between several of SBS’s language programmes – SBS Bangla, Gujarati, Hindi, Malayalam, Nepali, Punjabi, Sinhala Tamil and Urdu – along with advisor, cricket writer Patrick Skene.

The first episode ‘Why are South Asian players underrepresented in Australian cricket?’ is now available at www.sbs.com.au/coloursofcricket, in the SBS Radio app, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and other podcast apps.

New episodes in the eight-part series will be released weekly in the lead up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in October 2022.