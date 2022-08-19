RTM Malaysia to show 41 FIFA 2022 World Cup matches

Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) will air live broadcasts of 27 matches from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, with 14 other matches shown in delayed broadcasts.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Annuar Musa said the live matches would be of “high-ranking countries with many fans in Malaysia”, Bernama news agency reports. They will include the final.

The Qatar World Cup will be held from 20 November to 18 December. The first broadcast will be of the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador.

RTM is an official Malaysian broadcaster for the tournament along with pay-TV operator Astro. Mr Annuar said the RTM matches would be broadcast on TV2, TV Okey and Sukan RTM and live streamed via RTM Klik.

The broadcasts will cost RM32.5 million (US$7.3 million) for a total of 130 hours of airtime. Mr Annuar hoped private companies and government-linked companies would help to share the cost.

Six RTM sports presenters will be on duty during the live broadcasts, Syafiq Asyraf, Rasdi Jumaat, Zackhi Suri, Jeed Zulkefli, Aizuddin Shah and Mohd Nazri Shukri.

There will also be 12 guest presenters consisting of former players and national coaches who will provide commentary on the matches.