Singapore pay-TV companies negotiating for World Cup rights

Two Singapore pay-TV operators, Singtel and StarHub, say they are in negotiations with FIFA over the 2022 World Cup broadcast rights, CNA reports.

They confirmed this in response to CNA’s queries on 18 August but said they were unable to comment further on the matter.

During the last World Cup in 2018, Singtel, StarHub and Mediacorp collaborated for the first time to offer complete World Cup coverage, with all three broadcasters showing all 64 games.

The 2022 World Cup kicks off in Qatar on 20 November, with the opening match pitting the host against Ecuador.

It will be the first time a World Cup is staged in the Middle East. To avoid the region’s punishing summer heat, the tournament has been pushed back to later in the year than its typical June to July schedule.

In Southeast Asia, countries such as Malaysia, the Philippines and Indonesia have already secured the rights to broadcast the matches.