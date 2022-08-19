Squid Game wins two Hollywood honours

(Poster: Netflix)

Netflix’s global megahit drama Squid Game won two honours at this year’s Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards, KBS World reports.

The Korean show was named the winner of the Best International Series award, beating out ‘Pachinko’, ‘Acapulco’, ‘Lupin’, ‘Money Heist’ and ‘Narcos: Mexico’ during the ceremony for streaming productions on 14 August.

The series’ lead actor, Lee Jung-jae, won best actor in a streaming drama series, edging out Hollywood stars such as Gary Oldman and Tom Hiddleston.

The show’s director, Hwang Dong-hyuk, said in a video message that Squid Game had set multiple records after overcoming the limits of being a non-English language series since its release over a year ago.

In receiving his HCA award, actor Lee expressed sincere gratitude, adding that Squid Game had brought him great luck.

Attention is being drawn to how the Korean show will fare in the Emmy Awards next month. Squid Game has earned 14 nominations for this year’s Emmys, including in the best drama category, becoming the first non-English show to compete for the top prize of the prestigious US broadcasting industry awards.