Thai PBS signs MOU with India’s Prasar Bharati

Thai Public Broadcasting Service (Thai PBS) has signed a memorandum of understanding with India’s public broadcaster Prasar Bharati.

The ceremony took place in Bangkok on 17 August, with the foreign ministers of the two countries present.

The Thai PBS Director General, Dr Wilasinee Phiphitkul, signed on behalf of her organisation, with the Indian Ambassador to Thailand, Suchitra Durai, representing Prasar Bharati.

“Thai PBS and Prasar Bharati share similar values as public broadcasters. The MOU is the first step of our cooperation in exchanging of news and programmes, and cooperation in programme production and other areas to help contribute to a better understanding between peoples of the two countries,” Dr Wilasinee said.

“Our MOU with Prasar Bharati should provide Thai PBS with a great opportunity to help our audiences learn more about India through news and programme exchanges and vice versa,” she said.

Thai PBS currently has cooperation agreements with several other broadcasters in the region.