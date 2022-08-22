ABC Australia announces Andrew Olle Scholarship winners

(Photo: ABC)

Sydney-based journalist Kamin Gock and Brisbane-based Triple J reporter Ellie Grounds have been named as joint recipients of the ABC’s 2023 Andrew Olle Scholarship.

Each year the scholarship winner has the chance to work with leading practitioners of their craft through placements in strategic areas of the ABC, with the aim of giving a broader perspective to their work.

Ellie Grounds is a reporter with Triple J’s youth current affairs programme Hack. She was previously a video journalist with the ABC’s Regional and Local team based in Longreach where she established a strong track record for elevating regional stories to a national platform. She studied and practiced as a lawyer before starting at the ABC.

Kamin Gock is a multi-platform journalist/reporter with ABC News in Sydney. He was previously a journalist with Channel Nine in Perth. He did outstanding reporting on the Northern Rivers flooding earlier this year. Kamin has a solid foundation in breaking news but would like to develop skills in visual storytelling and investigative training.

The scholarship honours the life and work of the late ABC journalist Andrew Olle, who was one of Australia’s most admired broadcasters.