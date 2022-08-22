Singapore’s Mediacorp hopes to air 9 World Cup games

Singapore’s Mediacorp says it intends to air nine games of the 2022 World Cup on its free-to-air channels, should it succeed in securing the rights.

It confirmed that it is partnering with pay-TV operators Singtel and StarHub in negotiations for the rights, CNA reports.

“As with the 2018 tournament, Mediacorp intends to carry nine games on our free-to-air channels, and offer a paid subscription package for meWATCH,” said a Mediacorp spokesperson.

In 2018, the broadcaster aired the opener, five group games, both semi-finals and the final on free-to-air television.

The 2022 World Cup will run from 20 November to 18 December and is scheduled to take place in Qatar. It is the first World Cup to be held in the Middle East.