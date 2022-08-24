Al Jazeera MD to deliver special address

The Managing Director of Al Jazeera English, Giles Trendle, will deliver the Special Address at the Global News Forum.

Mr Trendle oversees an editorial staff of over 400 people based in its centres of Doha, London, Washington DC and Kuala Lumpur, as well as in over 60 bureaus around the world.

Al Jazeera English produces 24/7 programming for a worldwide TV audience in 315 million households and mobile content for global digital consumers.

Other speakers at the Global News Forum include the Secretary General of Reporters without Borders, Christophe Deloire, CNN correspondent Vedika Sud, CNA anchor Steven Chia, and the Managing Editor of Asia Pacific News at the ABC, Matt O’Sullivan.

The Forum is organised by the ABU and cohosted by DD India. It will be held at the Taj Palace hotel in New Delhi on October 4.