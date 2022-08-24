Radio Pakistan vows to extend friendship with China Media Group

The Director General of Radio Pakistan, Sohail Ali Khan, has said his organisation will not only continue its journey of friendship with China Media Group (CMG) but will further cement it.

He was speaking during a visit to Dosti Channel FM98 in Islamabad on 23 August. Dosti Channel is a Chinese internet radio station broadcast on FM in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi.

Mr Sohail Ali Khan said the channel was playing the role of a bridge in strengthening the friendship between Pakistan and China.

He said it should be extended to other cities of Pakistan so the message of Pakistan-China friendship could be spread on a larger scale.

China Radio International, which forms part of CMG, launched Dosti Channel in collaboration with Radio Pakistan in 2016. It broadcasts mainly in Urdu, covering Pakistan-China cooperation as well as current affairs, music, culture and sport.