ABC Australia launches Pacific digital platform

Australia’s national broadcaster, the ABC, has launched the ABC Pacific digital platform to meet the needs of growing digital audiences across the Pacific.

ABC Pacific will be a home for digital content relevant to Pacific audiences and will be available to Australian and international audiences at abc.net.au/pacific and on Facebook and Twitter.

The content will be produced by teams from across the ABC, including ABC Radio Australia and ABC Australia.

ABC Pacific will join ABC Radio Australia in delivering news, information and entertainment to the Pacific region as part of the ABC’s ongoing commitment to serving its Pacific audiences.

ABC Head International Services Claire Gorman said: “This is an exciting development for the ABC, which has long been a champion of Pacific storytelling and talent. This new one stop digital brand will further strengthen the reach and discoverability of the ABC’s Pacific content within our news, entertainment and educational offering.”

The ABC first launched international broadcasting services in 1939 and currently offers radio and television services to international audiences in the Indo-Pacific via ABC Radio Australia and ABC Australia and digital content via web and social channels.

ABC Pacific will replace ABC Radio Australia’s existing homepage and social media accounts. Content currently hosted on the ABC Radio Australia webpages will now be found on ABC Pacific.